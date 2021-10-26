Zymeworks Announces Webcast to Present HERIZON-GEA-01 Pivotal Trial Design and Zanidatamab Commercial Strategy in Gastrointestinal Cancers

Article content VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast to provide details related to the launch of its Phase 3 first-line gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA) pivotal study, HERIZON-GEA-01, and to discuss the commercial potential of zanidatamab in gastrointestinal cancers. HERIZON-GEA-01 is a randomized, global Phase 3 study evaluating zanidatamab plus chemotherapy with or without tislelizumab, versus standard of care (trastuzumab plus chemotherapy), for first-line treatment of locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic HER2-positive GEA.

Article content Event: HERIZON-GEA-01 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Tuesday, November 9 th

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET Interested parties can access a live webcast via a link from Zymeworks’ website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations , which will also host recorded replays available afterwards. About Zanidatamab Zanidatamab is a bispecific antibody, based on Zymeworks’ Azymetric™ platform, that can simultaneously bind two non-overlapping epitopes of HER2, known as biparatopic binding. Zanidatamab’s unique binding properties result in multiple mechanisms of action including HER2-receptor clustering, internalization, and downregulation; inhibition of growth factor-dependent and -independent tumor cell proliferation; antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and phagocytosis; and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. Zymeworks is developing zanidatamab in multiple Phase 1, Phase 2, and pivotal clinical trials globally as a targeted treatment option for patients with solid tumors that express HER2. The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for zanidatamab in patients with previously treated HER2 gene-amplified biliary tract cancer (BTC), and two Fast Track designations to zanidatamab, one as monotherapy for refractory BTC and one in combination with standard of care chemotherapy for first-line gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA). These designations mean zanidatamab is eligible for Accelerated Approval, Priority Review and Rolling Review, as well as intensive FDA guidance on an efficient drug development program. Zanidatamab has also received Orphan Drug designations from the FDA for the treatment of GEA and BTC and from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of biliary tract and gastric cancers. About Zymeworks Inc. Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks’ lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab (ZW25), is a novel Azymetric™ bispecific antibody which has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA and is currently enrolling in a pivotal clinical trial for refractory HER2-amplified biliary tract cancer (HERIZON-BTC-01) as well as several Phase 2 clinical trials for HER2-expressing gastroesophageal, colorectal, and breast cancers. Zymeworks’ second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a novel bispecific HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of zanidatamab with Zymeworks’ proprietary ZymeLink™ linker and cytotoxin. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with nine biopharmaceutical companies. For additional information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on Twitter.