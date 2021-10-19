Zunami Protocol Announces Its Global Ambassador Program By CoinQuora

Zunami Protocol Announces Its Global Ambassador Program



Zunami Protocol — the first Decentralized Revenue Aggregator.

This article describes the Zunami Protocol, along with its benefits and advantages.

Also, this shows how to join the Zunami Protocol cause.

The crew behind the first Decentralized Revenue Aggregator is thrilled to welcome more new users into the DeFi realm and the world of high profits. Zunami Protocol team officially starts the Ambassador Program and invites everyone to become a part of our global, engaged, and growing community. Create content, share your feedback, spread the word about our project, and get rewarded.

Introduction

The DeFi community welcomes innovation. Today’s global banking experience may result in a tremendous loss of time and effort. The will to disrupt and provide a better future for your bank deposits stimulates developers to find new approaches to reshape the old-fashioned ground.

Another project aimed to raise global financial inclusion and level up a user’s income in DeFi is represented by the Zunami Protocol. It is now actively working to establish global awareness. Created by the visioners of next-generation alternative banking solutions. This platform is the first Decentralized Revenue Aggregator. The Zunami team has developed a smart protocol that can help stablecoin holders always keep money in the most profitable place, delivering returns that traditional finance cannot match — or even imagine.

This idea has become a reality thanks to the cutting-edge technology that allows assets to be rebalanced daily into the most efficient DeFi pools. Unlike most popular aggregators on the market, the Zunami Protocol team has simplified the yield farming process by using only a single pool with the highest rates. The short-term plans of the project team for the current year include upgrading the platform for compatibility with other popular blockchains, such as BSC, Polygon, Fantom, and .

The Zunami Protocol Ambassador Program has three main goals:

Raising awareness on Zunami Protocol and ZUN token globally.

Building an active and large Zunami community in social networks.

Creating and rewarding the Early Adopters Club.

By becoming a Zunami Ambassador, one can contribute to the Zunami’s vision, share it, and assist the project in developing awareness and engagement, thus helping write the next chapter of the Zunami story. In the future, the top Ambassadors who proved themselves worthy supporters will be closely connected with the Zunami team and all other Ambassadors from all around the globe.

The ideal Ambassador would be a Zunami and Sharky lover, a long-term oriented token investor, Self-motivated & enthusiastic to help. He should be respectful to other cultures and views, be a DeFi degen and meme lord, be always online (even when you sleep), educate the world about Zunami, regularly shares Zunami content on all social networks as well as write blogs, shoot videos, etc. and translates a content to help build international awareness.

There is a huge list of activities for avid ambassadors to complete — ranging from simple ones like subscriptions to more complex tasks like creating and developing a local community and writing an article or doing a promo video on your channel.

Different actions require different amounts of time and effort and, accordingly, lead to different rewards. Best ambassadors will not only get rewarded respectively, but may become permanent local community leaders and members of the Early Adopters Club.

More details could be found on the official website and Medium.

Wen moon ser?

One can apply by filling out this form. Ambassador’s performance will be reviewed monthly. To track our user’s activity, we are also creating the specific Leaderboard that shows your position in the world of supporters. Motivation has never been so visually encouraging. To stay on top, an ambassador MUST complete at least 2 of the mentioned tasks monthly.

Time and effort are important here — as only 1000 users will become a member of the Early Adopter Club. Hurry up.

The initiative starts on October 15th and will run till Christmas, December 24th, 2021! Don’t miss out and join the Zunami Protocol cause now!

