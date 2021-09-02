Zooplus confirms takeover talks with EQT

Article content

BERLIN — Zooplus on Thursday confirmed takeover talks with financial investor EQT, three weeks after the German pet supplies retailer announced a 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) bid from U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman.

Zooplus said the outcome of the talks with EQT were still open and that it was not sure the discussion would result in an official public takeover offer from the Sweden-based private equity firm.

Last month, the online pet platform said it had received a bid from Hellman & Friedman at a 50% premium to the three-month volume-weighted average share price.

Zooplus had said both the management and supervisory boards intended to recommend shareholders accept Hellman & Friedman’s offer.

Zooplus shares jumped on the news of a second suitor, first reported by Bloomberg, and were up 6.7% at 1503 GMT.

($1 = 0.8427 euros) (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Mark Potter )