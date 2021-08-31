Zoom’s Growth Slows amid Office Re-openings, Competition By TipRanks

© Reuters. Zoom’s Growth Slows amid Office Re-openings, Competition



Zoom Video Communications , Inc.’s (NASDAQ:) feverish growth slowed-down in Q2 as offices re-opened, and competition from big tech companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:) closes in.

I am neutral on Zoom stock. (See ZM stock charts on TipRanks)

Zoom’s Impressive Performance

On Monday afternoon, the California-based video communications pioneer reported second-quarter total revenue of $1.02 billion, up 54% year-over-year. That’s the first time the company’s revenue has exceeded the $1-billion mark.

Net income and diluted net income per share came at $316.9 million, or $1.04 per share, up from $185.7 million, or $0.63 per share in the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.

The number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in TTM revenue is up 131% year-over-year. In addition, the company continues to expand the scale and scope of its operations with several strategic initiatives.

“Q2 also marked several milestones on our expansion beyond the UC platform,” said Zoom founder and CEO, Eric S. . “We launched Zoom Apps, bringing over 50 apps directly into the Zoom experience, and Zoom Events, an all-in-one digital events service.”

Zoom’s Q2 numbers are impressive, but not remarkable enough to match past-quarter numbers when the company’s sales could double or triple quarterly. Thus, there was a big sell-off in the company’s shares after the release of Q2 earnings, in Monday after-hours trading.

Office Re-openings, Competition Expected to Slow Growth

For more than a year, Zoom was in the right place at the right time. The place is the video communications that help people meet virtually. The time is the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made these meetings a necessity.

The problem is that these ideal conditions for Zoom’s growth are beginning to ease. Thanks to growing vaccinations, offices have begun to re-open, traveling has resumed, and actual meetings are replacing virtual meetings. That’s expected to taper growth for Zoom’s services.

Meanwhile, competition from large tech companies is closing in. Microsoft’s Teams app, for instance, reached 115 million daily active subscribers in October 2020, up from 32 million before the pandemic began, according to The Verge.

Wall Street’s Take

Still, the analyst community assigns Zoom stock a Moderate Buy rating. The average ZM price target of $391.44 implies 34.5% upside to current levels of trading.

Summary and Conclusions

Zoom seems to be doing many things right, expanding the scale and scope of its operations, and reporting strong financial results.

Yet, these results aren’t strong enough to please Wall Street, which is looking into the future. Many see the company’s growth cooling off, as the economy re-opens and competition catches up.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Panos Mourdoukoutas owned shares of Microsoft.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.