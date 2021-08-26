Zoom Up 3% as Morgan Stanleys Think It’s Building a Durable Platform By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.





By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Zoom stock (NASDAQ:) rose 3% in Thursday’s trading on an upgrade by Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) which said the global video conferencing service is building a durable platform for growth.

Analyst Meta Marshall upgraded the stock to overweight from equal-weight and the price target to $400 from $360. The new target is about 16% higher from the stock’s current price of $346.

Marshall attributed the revised target to her view that the company has the potential to surprise on the upside over the next year.

According to the analyst, while revenue expectations are not low, they believe they are doable, which combined with FY23 guidance in a couple of quarters, gives more room for optimism on the stock at the current valuation.

A revenue beat of 5% or greater would cause a positive reaction in the stock, she said.

Marshall sees multiple drivers at the company including its international business, up market penetration and Phone, it’s internet phone service.