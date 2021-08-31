Zoom, Robinhood Fall Premarket; Designer Brands Rises By Investing.com

Uber (NYSE:) stock climbed 0.2% after Russian internet giant Yandex (NASDAQ:) announced it would buy the U.S. ride hailing company’s stakes in their joint foodtech, delivery and self-driving businesses, and increase its stake in their ride-hailing joint venture as part of a $1 billion deal.

Moderna (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.2% with a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association suggesting that the drugmaker’s Covid-19 vaccine produced more than twice the number of antibodies as the rival vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:) stock rose 0.6% following the move by Citigroup (NYSE:) to initiate coverage of the energy company with a ‘buy’ rating, seeing 40% upside based on its new carbon capture business.

Robinhood (NASDAQ:) stock fell 2.6%, extending losses sustained on Monday after Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said a full ban of payment for order flow is “on the table”, a move that would hit the exchange’s earnings.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:) stock fell over 11% after the video conferencing company revised its full-year guidance, now seeing revenue growth slowing to 51%, and only 31% growth in the next quarter.

