Zoom may face delay on key Five9 deal after DOJ review-analysts

Article content Zoom Video Communications Inc’s proposed $15 billion deal for cloud-based call center operator Five9 Inc may be delayed by a U.S. Justice Department-led committee review but is unlikely to be scrapped, analysts said on Wednesday. The committee is reviewing the deal to see if it “poses a risk to the national security or law enforcement interests,” according to a letter filed with U.S. regulators. Zoom agreed in July to buy Five9, its biggest deal yet, to diversify from its core video conferencing services that helped power its meteoric growth at the start of the pandemic. Competition has also intensified from Cisco, Microsoft’s Teams and Salesforce’s Slack.

Article content Zoom’s shares tumbled last month after the company signaled a faster-than-expected drop in demand, with some industry experts also questioning its future plans as people returned to office. Analysts do not expect the government to block the deal, however, Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan said it could imperil the expected closure in the first half of next year. “We retain ardent conviction that the Zoom Five9 transaction makes strategic sense in fostering the development of a full stack collaboration platform,” Harrigan said. This is the latest hurdle for the proposed deal. Less than a week ago, proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended Five9 shareholders to vote against deal, citing growth concerns.