Zoom, Five9 mutually agree to terminate nearly $15 bln all-stock deal

Article content

Zoom Video Communications Inc’s $14.7 billion deal to buy cloud-based call center operator Five9 Inc has been mutually terminated, the companies said on Thursday, scuttling the video conferencing platform’s largest-ever acquisition.

The development comes after proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services earlier this month recommended Five9 shareholders vote against the deal, citing growth concerns.

“The agreement did not receive the requisite number of votes from Five9 shareholders to approve the merger with Zoom,” San Ramon, California-based Five9 said.