Zoe Kravitz’s Met Gala Dress 2021 Without Channing Tatum: Photo – Hollywood Life

The ‘High Fidelity’ star looked absolutely gorgeous, as she stepped onto the red carpet for the Met Gala.

Zoe Kravitz, 32, looked absolutely gorgeous on the red carpet for the 2021 Met Gala on Monday September 13. The After Earth actress sported a glimmering Saint Laurent dress. Her shimmering outfit was comprised of an intricate, mesh design, where her silver-shining underwear was visible. Along with the sexy dress, Zoe also accessorized with a gorgeous pair of earrings.

The Big Little Lies actress’s red carpet appearance came in the midst of rumors that she’s been dating 21 Jump Street star Channing Tatum, 41. Even though there have been plenty of rumors, both stars arrived at the event separately! Channing rocked a classic look of a black tuxedo to the event!

The actress is set to direct and produce the thriller P***y Island, which Channing is expected to star in, and the two have been spending lots of time together. Rumors had been swirling about the two for quite some time, even back in January, right after Zoe divorced from her husband Karl Glusman, but a source close to the pair told People in January that they weren’t romantic. “They’re working together on an upcoming project and it’s not true that they’re dating,” the source said.

In the midst of the rumors, Zoe also posted a cryptic Instagram, calling out “strangers on the internet” on September 3, as rumors heated up. “Don’t forget to pretend to have your s**t together for a stranger on the Internet today,” the post said. Fans also got suspicious when Channing followed a series of fan accounts dedicated to the Mad Max: Fury Road star.

Zoe and Channing have had plenty of romantic-seeming rendezvous prior to the Met Gala. Most recently, the pair went on a casual lunch date in Brooklyn on September 3, but that was hardly their only time out and about together. The two actors have also been spotted grabbing coffees and riding bikes together towards the end of the summer. The two also seemed to take a getaway out of New York, when Channing was spotted carrying the actress’s bags. After they returned, Zoe was seen holding a bouquet of red and pink flowers, as she left a New York grocery story with the Magic Mike star.

Other than the upcoming project with Channing, Zoe is also set to star in the upcoming The Batman movie, which will star Robert Pattinson in the title role. Zoe is casted as the fan-favorite character Selina Kyle, who’s perhaps better known as her alias of Catwoman.