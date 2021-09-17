Zoe Kravitz Claps Back At Hater Criticizing Her ‘Naked’ Met Gala Look – Hollywood Life

The After Earth star was quick to reply to the haters in a comment captured by Comments by Celebs. “Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization / brainwashing,” she wrote. “It’s just a body. We all got em.” The Big Little Lies actress’s head-turning red carpet appearance came in the midst of rumors that she’s been dating 21 Jump Street star Channing Tatum, 41. Even though the duo arrived at the event separately, they ended up leaving together.

Channing looked dapper in a black tuxedo and patent shoes as he walked the carpet at the event, which kicked off the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibit at the Met. The new couple have been inseparable for weeks now. Just days before the swanky gala, Zoe and Channing had a low-key lunch date in New York City, and were also spotted on a bike ride together in the East Village.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the pair were super loved-up. “They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry,” a source told PEOPLE. “Zoë thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person … Channing likes that she is independent and outspoken as well as bright.” Zoë recently finalized her divorce from Karl Glusman. Zoë and Karl married in 2019, however she filed for divorce in December 2020, and their split was finalized in August 2021.