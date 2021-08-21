Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Spark Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Together In New York City

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Roommates, if recent photos are any indication, it appears that Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum could be Hollywood’s newest “It couple”—and fans have worked themselves into a frenzy imagining the possibilities. Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum were photographed together while out in New York City, as they cuddled up for a bicycle ride through the city.

Earlier this week, Hollywood stars Zoe Kravitz, 32, and Channing Tatum, 41, were spotted together in NYC and sent social media and rumors flying that the two are possibly dating.

In the photo that quickly began to circulate online, Channing is seen riding a bike through the city streets, as Zoe sits behind him with her arms wrapped around his neck.

Reportedly, sources say that Zoe and Channing were initially walking in New York City’s East Village looking “happy” and were “smiling and laughing” the entire time. Shortly after their walk, they rode the bike together. However, while they were described as “very relaxed” and “very friendly,” sources stated that there was no PDA between them.

Additionally, it should also be noted that Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are currently working on the film “P***y Island” together, which she is directing and also co-wrote.

The film is reportedly about a cocktail waitress in L.A. named Frida, who has a romantic interest in a philanthropist and tech mogul named Slater King (played by Channing.) The two eventually strike up a relationship and Frida gets invited to Slater’s inner circle via an intimate gathering on his private island. She then begins to sense that there’s “more to this island that meets the eye. … Something terrifying.”

We’ll just have to wait and see if they are merely working together or developing something more.

