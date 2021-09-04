Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Enjoy Lunch Date In New York: Photos – Hollywood Life

Amid speculation of a romance, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum grabbed lunch together in Brooklyn this week.

Amid dating speculation, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum stepped out for lunch in New York this week. The duo were spotted dining outside a restaurant in Brooklyn on Friday, Sept. 3. The actress, 32, paired a red t-shirt and high-waisted denim shorts with slip-on mules for the outdoor meal, as the Magic Mike actor, 41, wore a dusty pink button-up and black pants.

Both Zoë and Channing wore stylish sunglasses for the outing. It is unclear if the two are an item as they have not publicly commented, but Zoë and Channing fueled dating rumors in mid August when they were spotted on a bike ride in the city together. The actor navigated on the bike while the Big Little Lies alum stood on the pegs and wrapped her arms around him.

About a week later, the duo were spotted grocery shopping together in upstate New York after grabbing some coffee together a few days prior. The two presumably met on set of Zoë’s upcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island. Set to begin production early next year, the “genre thriller” will follow a young waitress named Frida who sets her sights on tech billionaire Slater King (played by Channing) with a mysterious private island, per Deadline.

Of the film that explores gender politics, the actress told the outlet: “There’s absolutely a thriller element to the film, but it has comedy, drama and real heart. At heart through, it’s a genre thriller.” Zoë also revealed that she actually wrote the script with Channing — who helped develop the script — in mind for the lead role of Slater.

“Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” she told Deadline. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.” Channing told the outlet that he was surprised to be offered the role, calling it a “scary and liberating.”

“When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked. I didn’t know her,” he said. “I’d watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn’t know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct.” He added, “No one gives me a chance to play a role like this, everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing. It was scary and liberating, just to be able to have a free conversation, where I was allowed to mess up, and say the wrong things.”