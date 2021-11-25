Zoë Kravitz On Robert Pattinson As Batman

Back in October during an interview with AnotherMag, Zoë also revealed what went into her getting cast in the film (after famously beating out several other actors), saying, “It was important to give [Matt] an idea of what it’s really like to work with me. To say what I really think and, if we’re on set together, to ask the questions I want to ask. I tried to come at it from the angle where I am showing him what I see and feel about this character. I believe that’s why it happened and I got the role.”



She went on to say, “Matt’s a fantastic director, and he’s really into talking about the character. We had some really good conversations. I had some thoughts about the character once I’d read the script, too, and they were welcomed.”