Zloty leads FX losses, market eyes no move in Polish rate this week

BUCHAREST — Central European currencies
were virtually unchanged by the midday session on Monday, though
the Polish zloty eased slightly following central bank comments
that raising interest rates would be risky at this time.
Poland’s central bank Governor Adam Glapinski told state run
news agency PAP in an interview published on Monday, that hiking
rates poses a risk after inflation in emerging Europe’s largest
economy hit a two-decade high in August.
Glapinski has stressed he believes hiking too soon could
jeopardize the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Poland’s central bank will hold a rate-setting meeting on
Wednesday. All of the analysts polled by Reuters expect the main
rate to stay unchanged at 0.1%.
“I think last week the market got a little bit over-excited
with the CPI,” said a Warsaw-based currency trader. “This was
like a little cold shower,” the trader said, referring to
Glapinski’s comments.
“It’s a signal we might have some disappointment and if we
have some disappointment those positions established last week
might be short covered and then the zloty might weaken further.”
By 0910 GMT, the zloty was trading 0.16% down on the day at
4.5157 to the euro, having broken the 4.5000 psychological level
last Wednesday, after the highest inflation reading in two
decades raised expectations that rates would rise before the end
of the year.
The Czech crown was flat at 25.36 while the
Hungarian forint firmed 0.05% to 347.25, trading at a
two-and-a-half month high, with the latter supported by a rate
hike cycle begun in June.
“On Friday the euro-forint rate went below 348 which was an
important short-term support, the next level is near 347,”
brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.
The leu traded close to record lows of 4.9460, as
the centrist coalition government could face a parliamentary
vote of no-confidence in coming days.
Stocks were up, with the main index in Budapest
rising 0.43% and scaling another record high. Shares of OTP Bank
added 0.75% by 0824 GMT and also reached a record
high.
Warsaw’s WIG20 index was up 0.53%. Prague and
Bucharest were 0.12% down and 0.07% up respectively.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1110
MARKETS CET
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
Czech 25.3600 25.3700 +0.04% +3.43%
crown
Hungary 347.3700 347.4300 +0.02% +4.42%
forint
Polish 4.5146 4.5086 -0.13% +0.99%
zloty
Romanian 4.9460 4.9445 -0.03% -1.64%
leu
Croatian 7.4920 7.4965 +0.06% +0.74%
kuna
Serbian 117.5700 117.6050 +0.03% +0.00%
dinar
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
Prague 1292.09 1293.6200 -0.12% +25.79
%
Budapest 52480.99 52255.11 +0.43% +24.64
%
Warsaw 2393.38 2380.82 +0.53% +20.64
%
Bucharest 12322.42 12313.36 +0.07% +25.67
%
Ljubljana 1200.24 1202.75 -0.21% +33.23
%
Zagreb 1967.02 1965.37 +0.08% +13.09
%
Belgrade 801.60 808.73 -0.88% +7.08%
Sofia 560.71 560.71 +0.00% +25.29
%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year 1.6740 -0.0030 +239bp +0bps
s
5-year 1.7780 0.0010 +244bp +0bps
s
10-year
Poland
2-year 0.4820 -0.1150 +120bp -11bps
s
5-year 1.2860 -0.0790 +195bp -8bps
s
10-year
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech Rep
Hungary
Poland
Note: FRA are for ask prices
quotes
(Additional reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan
Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
