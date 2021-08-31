Zloty hits 8-week peak as rate hike chances grow

PRAGUE — The Polish zloty jumped to an

8-week high on Tuesday after data showing inflation accelerated

to a headline rate of 5.4% raised chances the central bank could

start raising interest rates later this year.

Poland’s central bank has yet to follow peers in the Czech

Republic and Hungary who raised rates already in June and have

been in tightening mode since then.

But a larger-than-expected spike in inflation in recent

months has backed the case for a potential rate hike already

coming in November, although the median forecast in a Reuters

poll sees no move until the first quarter of next year.

“Increased inflation, including the high probability of its

further increase to more than 5.5% in December, strengthens our

belief that the (central bank’s) MPC will decide to raise rates

already on the occasion of the November update of (its economic)

projections,” ING said.

The zloty reacted on Tuesday with a 0.5% rise to

trade at 4.537 to the euro by 0923 GMT, its highest since early

July.

Other central European currencies also gained with risk

appetite buoyed in global markets by growing confidence in

economic recoveries.

Hungary’s forint, though, underperformed, losing

0.3% and sitting just off multi-week highs that it hit over the

last week.

The Czech crown firmed 0.1% to 25.55 per euro

after revised data showed second-quarter growth was swifter than

first estimated as household consumption was bolstered by easing

coronavirus restrictions.

The data backs the central bank’s (CNB) signals that it

would look to raise interest rates further this year.

Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Aug. 18 the bank would even

debate whether a larger-than-standard 50 basis point hike might

be warranted at its next meeting.

“Today’s data should not imply any change in the current

stance of the CNB,” Erste Group Bank said.

“The revision of GDP could have a slight effect in the

direction of a stronger crown. However, this effect will not

probably be significant, as markets expect a hike in September,

and today’s figures are in line with this view.”

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1123

CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previou Daily Change

s

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK Czech

EURHUF Hungary 0 0

EURPLN Polish

EURRON Romanian

EURHRK Croatian

EURRSD Serbian 0 0

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

STOCKS

Latest Previou Daily Change

s

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1285.21 1282.89 +0.18% +25.13

00 %

.BUX Budapest 51569.4 51602.5 -0.06% +22.47

8 8 %

.WIG20 Warsaw <.wig20> %

.BETI Buchares 12390.5 12463.6 -0.59% +26.36

t 9 7 %

.SBITO Ljubljan <.sbito p a> %

.CRBEX Zagreb <.crbex> %

.BELEX Belgrade <.belex>

.SOFIX Sofia <.sofix> %

BONDS

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republic

CZ2YT= 2-year s

CZ5YT= 5-year s

CZ10YT s

Poland

PL2YT= 2-year s

PL5YT= 5-year s

PL10YT s

FRA

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech

Hungary

Poland

Note: FRA quotes are for

ask prices

********************************************

******************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish and Pawel

Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Alex Richardson)

