Zloty hits 8-week peak as rate hike chances grow

Article content PRAGUE — The Polish zloty jumped to an 8-week high on Tuesday after data showing inflation accelerated to a headline rate of 5.4% raised chances the central bank could start raising interest rates later this year. Poland’s central bank has yet to follow peers in the Czech Republic and Hungary who raised rates already in June and have been in tightening mode since then. But a larger-than-expected spike in inflation in recent months has backed the case for a potential rate hike already

Article content coming in November, although the median forecast in a Reuters poll sees no move until the first quarter of next year. “Increased inflation, including the high probability of its further increase to more than 5.5% in December, strengthens our belief that the (central bank’s) MPC will decide to raise rates already on the occasion of the November update of (its economic) projections,” ING said. The zloty reacted on Tuesday with a 0.5% rise to trade at 4.537 to the euro by 0923 GMT, its highest since early July. Other central European currencies also gained with risk appetite buoyed in global markets by growing confidence in economic recoveries. Hungary’s forint, though, underperformed, losing 0.3% and sitting just off multi-week highs that it hit over the

Article content last week. The Czech crown firmed 0.1% to 25.55 per euro after revised data showed second-quarter growth was swifter than first estimated as household consumption was bolstered by easing coronavirus restrictions. The data backs the central bank’s (CNB) signals that it would look to raise interest rates further this year. Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Aug. 18 the bank would even debate whether a larger-than-standard 50 basis point hike might be warranted at its next meeting. “Today’s data should not imply any change in the current stance of the CNB,” Erste Group Bank said. “The revision of GDP could have a slight effect in the direction of a stronger crown. However, this effect will not probably be significant, as markets expect a hike in September,

Article content and today's figures are in line with this view." (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Alex Richardson)

