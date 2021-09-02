Zloty halts gains, markets eye Supreme Court decision on FX loans

Article content

BUDAPEST — Central European currencies

were mostly stable on Thursday, with the Polish zloty halting

its gains from the past two sessions as investors were eyeing

the Supreme Court that could issue a long-awaited ruling in

foreign exchange loans later in the day.

The Supreme Court decision could clarify how holders of

mortgages in Swiss francs should settle with banks after the

decision to cancel the loan contract. The decision may decide

the size of the banks’ losses on these loans.