Zloty halts gains, markets eye Supreme Court decision on FX loans

BUDAPEST — Central European currencies

were mostly stable on Thursday, with the Polish zloty halting

its gains from the past two sessions as investors were eyeing

the Supreme Court that could issue a long-awaited ruling in

foreign exchange loans later in the day.

The Supreme Court decision could clarify how holders of

mortgages in Swiss francs should settle with banks after the

decision to cancel the loan contract. The decision may decide

the size of the banks’ losses on these loans.

The Polish zloty was flat, halting its steady

gains from the previous two sessions that followed a jump in

inflation data that fueled expectations of policy tightening

later this year.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown firmed 0.1% to 25.334

versus the common currency.

The Hungarian forint edged up 0.09% to trade at

347.5 per euro, trading within its recent range between 347 and

350.

Government bond yields in Hungary were stable after a 7-8

basis point rise at the long end of the curve on Wednesday when

they tracked rising core yields that followed hawkish comments

by the European Central Bank, a fixed-income trader said.

Government bond yields across the euro area touched their

highest levels in around six weeks on Wednesday, pushed up by

hawkish rhetoric from policymakers that stoked unease over the

future pace of ECB bond purchases.

Last week longer-dated government bond yields in Hungary

rose about 10 basis points after government bond sales were cut

back at the first auction after the Hungarian central bank said

that it would start winding down their purchases, which

concerned investors.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prague adding

0.24% while Budapest slid 0.53%. Warsaw’s equities

edged down 0.06% while Bucharest was 0.03%

lower.

