Zloty halts gains, markets eye Supreme Court decision on FX loans

BUDAPEST — Central European currencies
were mostly stable on Thursday, with the Polish zloty halting
its gains from the past two sessions as investors were eyeing
the Supreme Court that could issue a long-awaited ruling in
foreign exchange loans later in the day.
The Supreme Court decision could clarify how holders of
mortgages in Swiss francs should settle with banks after the
decision to cancel the loan contract. The decision may decide
the size of the banks’ losses on these loans.
The Polish zloty was flat, halting its steady
gains from the previous two sessions that followed a jump in
inflation data that fueled expectations of policy tightening
later this year.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown firmed 0.1% to 25.334
versus the common currency.
The Hungarian forint edged up 0.09% to trade at
347.5 per euro, trading within its recent range between 347 and
350.
Government bond yields in Hungary were stable after a 7-8
basis point rise at the long end of the curve on Wednesday when
they tracked rising core yields that followed hawkish comments
by the European Central Bank, a fixed-income trader said.
Government bond yields across the euro area touched their
highest levels in around six weeks on Wednesday, pushed up by
hawkish rhetoric from policymakers that stoked unease over the
future pace of ECB bond purchases.
Last week longer-dated government bond yields in Hungary
rose about 10 basis points after government bond sales were cut
back at the first auction after the Hungarian central bank said
that it would start winding down their purchases, which
concerned investors.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prague adding
0.24% while Budapest slid 0.53%. Warsaw’s equities
edged down 0.06% while Bucharest was 0.03%
lower.
Article content
