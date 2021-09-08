Zloty edges lower ahead of cenbank rate meeting

Article content
BUDAPEST — The Polish zloty edged lower on
Wednesday ahead of a central bank rate meeting later in the day,
eyed by investors for any signs of a shift to more hawkish
rhetoric due to rising inflationary pressure.
The zloty has been under pressure as Polish
policymakers have kept rates at a record low of 0.1%, unlike
their Hungarian and Czech counterparts who started tightening
their policies in June to fight rising inflation.
The currency edged down 0.04% to 4.5167 per euro.
Governor Adam Glapinski reiterated his view that it is too

soon to tighten policy in an interview published on Monday,
saying that doing so now could jeopardize the recovery from the
COVID-19 pandemic.
Poland recorded its highest inflation in two decades in
August, according to a flash estimate. Still, analysts polled by
Reuters expect rates to stay unchanged on Wednesday.
“Each high CPI print slightly increases the probability of a
rate hike in November. But, a more likely concrete outcome could
be the announcement of QE tapering,” Commerzbank wrote.
Glapinski holds a news conference on Thursday.
The Romanian leu held steady against the euro on
Wednesday, shrugging off a warning from Fitch Ratings the
current government crisis put its efforts to lower the budget
deficit at risk, which would undermine the country’s
macroeconomic stability.
The Hungarian forint slid 0.16% to 349.45 per
euro, extending its losses from the previous session when it
slid due to technical reasons after it was unable to firm past
the 347 level once again, an FX trader in Budapest said.
Hungarian headline inflation picked up to 4.9% in August,
above expectations and sticking well above the central bank’s
tolerance range. The bank’s tax-adjusted core inflation gauge
also picked up to 3.6% year-on-year.
Stocks in the region slid, tracking a fall in global stocks,
with Warsaw leading losses by weakening 1.19%. Budapest
eased 0.83% while Bucharest was 0.14% lower.
Prague’s equities eased 0.17%.
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1044 CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
EURCZK Czech
EURHUF Hungary
EURPLN Polish
EURRON Romanian
EURHRK Croatian
EURRSD Serbian
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1288.43 1290.670 -0.17% +25.44
0 %
.BUX Budapest 52184.7 52623.96 -0.83% +23.93
7 %
.WIG20 Warsaw 2366.29 2394.79 -1.19% +19.27
%
.BETI Bucharest 12324.2 12341.58 -0.14% +25.69
2 %
.SBITO Ljubljana <.sbitop p> %
.CRBEX Zagreb 1962.42 1962.48 -0.00% +12.83
%
.BELEX Belgrade <.belex1> %
.SOFIX Sofia 564.42 565.40 -0.17% +26.12
%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
CZ2YT= 2-year
CZ5YT= 5-year
CZ10YT 10-year
Poland
PL2YT= 2-year
PL5YT= 5-year
PL10YT 10-year
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech Rep 1.70 2.13 2.30 1.03
Hungary 2.11 2.27 2.36 1.60
Poland 0.46 0.73 0.95 0.24
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
**********************************************
****************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Alan
Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kim Coghill)
