Zloty edges lower ahead of cenbank rate meeting

BUDAPEST — The Polish zloty edged lower on

Wednesday ahead of a central bank rate meeting later in the day,

eyed by investors for any signs of a shift to more hawkish

rhetoric due to rising inflationary pressure.

The zloty has been under pressure as Polish

policymakers have kept rates at a record low of 0.1%, unlike

their Hungarian and Czech counterparts who started tightening

their policies in June to fight rising inflation.

The currency edged down 0.04% to 4.5167 per euro.

Governor Adam Glapinski reiterated his view that it is too

soon to tighten policy in an interview published on Monday,

saying that doing so now could jeopardize the recovery from the

COVID-19 pandemic.

Poland recorded its highest inflation in two decades in

August, according to a flash estimate. Still, analysts polled by

Reuters expect rates to stay unchanged on Wednesday.

“Each high CPI print slightly increases the probability of a

rate hike in November. But, a more likely concrete outcome could

be the announcement of QE tapering,” Commerzbank wrote.

Glapinski holds a news conference on Thursday.

The Romanian leu held steady against the euro on

Wednesday, shrugging off a warning from Fitch Ratings the

current government crisis put its efforts to lower the budget

deficit at risk, which would undermine the country’s

macroeconomic stability.

The Hungarian forint slid 0.16% to 349.45 per

euro, extending its losses from the previous session when it

slid due to technical reasons after it was unable to firm past

the 347 level once again, an FX trader in Budapest said.

Hungarian headline inflation picked up to 4.9% in August,

above expectations and sticking well above the central bank’s

tolerance range. The bank’s tax-adjusted core inflation gauge

also picked up to 3.6% year-on-year.

Stocks in the region slid, tracking a fall in global stocks,

with Warsaw leading losses by weakening 1.19%. Budapest

eased 0.83% while Bucharest was 0.14% lower.

Prague’s equities eased 0.17%.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1044 CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK Czech %

EURHUF Hungary 0

EURPLN Polish

EURRON Romanian %

EURHRK Croatian %

EURRSD Serbian 0 %

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1288.43 1290.670 -0.17% +25.44

0 %

.BUX Budapest 52184.7 52623.96 -0.83% +23.93

7 %

.WIG20 Warsaw 2366.29 2394.79 -1.19% +19.27

%

.BETI Bucharest 12324.2 12341.58 -0.14% +25.69

2 %

.SBITO Ljubljana <.sbitop p> %

.CRBEX Zagreb 1962.42 1962.48 -0.00% +12.83

%

.BELEX Belgrade <.belex1> %

.SOFIX Sofia 564.42 565.40 -0.17% +26.12

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs change

Bund in

Czech spread

Republic

CZ2YT= 2-year ps

CZ5YT= 5-year ps

CZ10YT 10-year ps

Poland

PL2YT= 2-year ps

PL5YT= 5-year ps

PL10YT 10-year ps

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech Rep 1.70 2.13 2.30 1.03

Hungary 2.11 2.27 2.36 1.60

Poland 0.46 0.73 0.95 0.24

Note: FRA are for ask

quotes prices

**********************************************

****************

(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Alan

Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kim Coghill)

