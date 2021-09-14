Zip eyes millennials with planned launch of crypto trading in the US next year By Cointelegraph

Australian “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) firm Zip, the smaller rival to Square’s recently-acquired Afterpay, is hitching its future growth prospects to the cryptocurrency industry.
Zip USA CEO Brad Lindenberg told attendees at the company’s first retail investor day that “The innovation around crypto feels like the internet did in 1995.” The company’s interest in crypto has previously been hinted at and is now materializing into concrete plans. A project integrates crypto trading functionality for United States users and enables its merchants to accept (BTC) payments.
