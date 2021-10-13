Zinc hits fresh peaks as Nyrstar slashes output due to power prices

Article content LONDON — Zinc and aluminum prices stormed to fresh peaks on Wednesday as a power crisis sparked cuts in smelter output. Zinc touched a near 14-year high in Shanghai while in London they jumped the strongest in over 3-1/2 years after Nyrstar said it will cut production by up to 50% at its three European zinc smelters due to the soaring price of electricity. Electricity prices have surged to record highs in recent weeks, driven by power shortages in Asia and Europe, with China’s crisis expected to last through the end of the year and crimp growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

Article content An analyst cautioned, however, that soaring power prices are also likely to hit industrial output, crimping demand for metals. “We should not forget that not only the primary metals producers are being hit by the power crunch, but also the metals manufacturers, the ones further down the value chain,” said Daniel Briesemann at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. “At the moment, everyone apparently wants to see higher prices, so they are focusing on just one side of the equation.” Benchmark zinc on the London Metal Exchange had gained 3.3% to $3,372.50 a tonne by 0930 GMT, the strongest since March 2018. The most-traded November zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 1.5% at 24,000 yuan ($3,721.68) a tonne, its highest since November 2007.