Zinc hits 14-year high as Nyrstar cuts output due to power prices

Zinc prices climbed to their highest level in 14 years on Thursday on supply concerns after producer Nyrstar announced a plan to cut its output due to high power prices in Europe.

The most-traded November zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange surged as much as 8% to 25,700 yuan ($3,991.86) a tonne, its highest since October 2007.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange jumped as much as 6.9% to $3,637.50 a tonne, a level unseen since July 2007.

Nyrstar said it would cut production by up to 50% at its three European zinc smelters from Wednesday.