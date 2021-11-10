Zimbabwe minister signals CBDC interest amid Bitcoin adoption rumors By Cointelegraph

Zimbabwe’s minister of information publicly dismissed ongoing rumors about the country considering the adoption of cryptocurrencies and (BTC). Rather, Minister Monica Mutsvangwa clarified that the government of Zimbabwe is keen to experiment with a central banking digital currency (CBDC).
The rumor about Zimbabwe’s crypto adoption was sparked based on numerous reports quoting Charles Wekwete, permanent secretary of the president’s office, saying that the government was in talks with private sector businesses to help introduce cryptocurrency in the country.
