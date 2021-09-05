Zimbabwe Licenses 57 Cannabis Producers as It Eyes Export Market

Article content

By Godfrey Marawanyika

Zimbabwe has licensed 57 foreign and local entities to grow medicinal cannabis in the southern African nation, the country’s investment agency said.

“We have licensed 57 investors for medicinal cannabis production from Germany, Switzerland, Canada and as well some local players,” Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency said in a statement on Sunday. “Companies have been licensed for cultivation and processing of medicinal cannabis and they own 100% of their investment.”

ZIDA said production has begun at some of the licensed farms which are spread across the country, and the Ministry of Lands is working with the agency, as well as the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe to ensure that the quality of the seeds imported meet regulatory requirements.

According to Treasury, sales of cannabis are forecast to reach $1.25 billion this year. Zimbabwe legalized medicinal cannabis production in 2018, but it hasn’t begun any exports.

