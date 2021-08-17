Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content HONG KONG/SHANGHAI — China Evergrande Group chairman Hui Ka Yan has stepped down as chairman of flagship unit Hengda Real Estate Group, a posting on the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System showed on Tuesday. Zhao Changlong, previously a company director, will replace Hui as chairman, and will also be general manager. Zhao is also a deputy chairman and general manager at another unit, Evergrande Property Services. Evergrande said the change was “normal” and due to the termination of a plan to gain a listing for Hengda on China’s A-share market by buying an already listed company, and it did not involve any change in management or shareholding structures. It added Zhao had been Hengda’s chairman and general manager before August, 2017.