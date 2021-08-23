Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — The move to commission-free trading that’s swept through U.S. discount brokerages over the past two years may finally be making its way north of the border. National Bank of Canada, the country’s sixth-largest bank by assets, announced Monday that it’s eliminating commissions on online trades of Canadian and U.S. stocks as well as exchange-traded funds through its direct brokerage. That would make it the first direct brokerage affiliated with a Canadian bank to do so.