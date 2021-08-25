ZenX To Incubate Leading AgTech Provider Dimitra By CoinQuora

ZenX To Incubate Leading AgTech Provider Dimitra
  • AgTech Provider Dimitra will be incubated by CeDeFi incubator ZenX.
  • Its smart modular architecture and technology will let farmers enhance farming techniques.
  • Dimitra will let farmers access 360° technology, previously only available to large providers.

Leading AgTech Provider Dimitra has officially secured a spot with Unizen’s CeDeFi incubator ZenX for launching a blockchain-based agriculture tech solution. The two will work together to build an all-in-one decentralized platform for connected farming.

Establishing itself as one of the largest agricultural technology providers, Dimitra has over 15 million registered farmers. Along with this, it is already helping about a million farms globally with agriculture tech solutions. Now, with its incubation, Dimitra is working on its Connected Farmer Platform that plans to house hundreds of digital instruments for farming.

Powered by blockchain, Dimitra’s smart modular architecture and technology will let farmers utilize tools…

