Zendaya’s Red Carpet Looks Inpsired By Her Movies

Name a more iconic duo than Zendaya and Law Roach.
Though, over the past few years, I’ve noticed that not only are Zendaya’s outfits consistently impeccable, but that she’s been dressing on theme for her premieres and press appearances!
So, here are all the examples — to date! — of Zendaya not only understanding the assignment, but creating the curriculum:
First, and most recently, when she wore these spiderweb earrings to the London screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home:
When she wore this green-and-purple fit to The Graham Norton Show:
When she wore this backless dress with a gold spine detail to the Paris screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home:
When she wore this creme avant-garde dress to a UK screening of Dune:
When she wore this metal chain / armor-inspired top to the London screening of Dune:
The reference:
When she wore this beautifully draped nude dress to the Venice premiere of Dune:
The reference:
When she wore this color blocked two-piece and high pony to the Los Angeles premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy:
When she wore this geometric red-and-black dress to the world premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home:
When she debuted her red hair at a London screening for Spider-Man: Far From Home:
The reference:
When she wore this ethereal white gown to the Los Angeles premiere of Euphoria:
The reference*:
Last, but not least, when she wore this ruby red jacket to the Mexico premiere of The Greatest Showman:
The reference: