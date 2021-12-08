Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Zendaya's Red Carpet Looks Inpsired By Her Movies

by Bradly Lamb
Name a more iconic duo than Zendaya and Law Roach.

It’s no secret that Zendaya Coleman is a fashion icon — with the help of her stylist and dear friend Law Roach, Zendaya has given us some LOOKS:

Though, over the past few years, I’ve noticed that not only are Zendaya’s outfits consistently impeccable, but that she’s been dressing on theme for her premieres and press appearances!

So, here are all the examples — to date! — of Zendaya not only understanding the assignment, but creating the curriculum:

First, and most recently, when she wore these spiderweb earrings to the London screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home:


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

When she wore this green-and-purple fit to The Graham Norton Show:

When she wore this backless dress with a gold spine detail to the Paris screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home:


Aurelien Meunier / Getty Images

When she wore this creme avant-garde dress to a UK screening of Dune:


Tim P. Whitby / Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for Warner Bros

When she wore this metal chain / armor-inspired top to the London screening of Dune:


Tim P. Whitby / Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for Warner Bros

The reference:


©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

When she wore this beautifully draped nude dress to the Venice premiere of Dune:


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

The reference:


© Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

When she wore this color blocked two-piece and high pony to the Los Angeles premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy:


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

When she wore this geometric red-and-black dress to the world premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home:


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

When she debuted her red hair at a London screening for Spider-Man: Far From Home:


Isabel Infantes / AFP via Getty Images

The reference:


Marvel / Sony, ©Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

When she wore this ethereal white gown to the Los Angeles premiere of Euphoria:


Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

The reference*:


HBO

*This is more like the essence of the show rather than a specific character. 

Last, but not least, when she wore this ruby red jacket to the Mexico premiere of The Greatest Showman:


Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The reference:


20th Century Fox  Courtesy Everett Collection

