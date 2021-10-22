Zendaya’s Cutest Instagram Posts Are Perfection

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5
  • Dune Swoon badge

She always understands the assignment.

When it comes to Instagram-worthy content, Zendaya has it nailed down to a T.


Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for Warner Bros

Not only is she one of Hollywood’s most intriguing A-listers, but she’s also got her fashion on lock pretty much everywhere she goes.


Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

We’ve rounded up some of Zendaya’s most memorable IG posts to ever grace our social media feeds. Check them out below:

1.

To start, this statement-making look features a fierce green fit:

2.

This too cute for words black-and-white snapshot:

3.

This IG-worthy customized jacket:

5.

This behind-the-scenes look at The Greatest Showman:

6.

This mirror magic selfie:

7.

This euphoric photograph all about soaking up the moment:

8.

This aesthetically pleasing all-red ensemble:

9.

This candid video where Zendaya showed off her catwalk skills:

10.

This throwback photo when she was a sweet little tot:

11.

This photoshoot with her furry friend Noon:

12.

This winter wonderland shoot in Brooklyn:

13.

This selfie showcases those perfectly beachy waves:

15.

This time she was taking in the sights around the globe:

16.

This exciting time her family couldn’t resist documenting:

17.

This portrait that’s pretty much brow goals:

18.

This adorbs clip of her living her best life on vacay:

19.

Finally, this breathtaking photo that proves Zendaya absolutely slays every photo shoot she’s in:

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR