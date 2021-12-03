Zendaya & Tom Holland Talk Height Difference & ‘Spider-Man’ – Hollywood Life

Tom Holland laughed about being shorter than Zendaya and said she even caught HIM during a ‘Spider-Man’ stunt.

Tom Holland, 25, joked about not being tall enough to catch onscreen love interest and real-life girlfriend Zendaya, 25, during stunts for Spider-Man: No Way Home. During an interview on The Graham Norton Show on Dec. 3, the Dune beauty revealed how Tom — who is 5’8″– ended up looking less than heroic during filming “Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there…” the 5’10” stunner explained. “He’s supposed to gently, you know, rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her.” But, she added that “because of our height difference” if they’re headed to the same point that “I will land before him because my feet obviously hit the ground before he does.”

At that point, Tom gave the starlet a funny look and weighed in. He explained how actors have a “bottom mark” while performing stunts, which is something they do so people don’t shatter their kneecaps went they land. Because of their 2-inch height difference, the Euphoria star would always hit the mark first. Tom lamented, “So Zendaya would land, and I’m the superhero. I’m supposed to look cool. And she would land and then I would sort of land like this [Tom and Zendaya get up] and my feet would swing from underneath me and she would catch me.” The situation didn’t seem to make Zendaya any less smitten with the British actor. She blushed and told him, “You were actually very lovely about it. You were like, ‘Oh my gosh, thank you.’”