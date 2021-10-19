Zendaya To Be Honored With The Fashion Icon Award At The 2021 CFDA Awards 

There is no doubt that Zendaya is that gworl when she hits the red carpet. She’s known for turning heads and setting trends, and now she will be recognized for her amazing style at this year’s CFDA Awards.

On Tuesday, CFDA announced that Zendaya will be honored with the Fashion Icon Award at this year’s show, which is taking place on November 10th. She will join the likes of previous recipients, which include Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, and more.

According to Vogue, Zendaya will also become the youngest person to receive the honor. Law Roach, who has been styling Zendaya since she was a teen, also shared the amazing news as he celebrated this honor.

As we previously reported, another historic honor that will take place during this year’s show includes Dapper Dan. Last month it was announced that he will become the first black designer to be honored with CDFA’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

At the time, Dapper Dan spoke about the honor and said, “Thank you to the CFDA for making me the first black designer to win this lifetime achievement award. Harnessing the Dapper Dan brand to Gucci, mounted it on a global track, now the whole world knows what Harlem always knew, that the Dapper Dan brand is a thoroughbred brand.”

