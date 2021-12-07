Zendaya Shows Off Sheer Outfit For ‘Interview’ Magazine — Pics – Hollywood Life

Zendaya wowed in multiple outfits, including a light blue top that included a cut-out sheer front, for the professional photo shoot that went along with her tell-all feature in ‘Interview’ magazine.

Zendaya, 25, is looking incredible in her latest professional pics! The actress, who is reportedly dating her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, showed off her sexy side when she posed in various fashionable outfits for her feature in Interview magazine, which was published on Dec. 7. One outfit included a light blue flowy top that had a cut-out circular sheer section, and she paired it with light green bikini bottoms and white heeled boots that went just above her knee and had a black stripe down the side.

She also wore an outfit that included a gray sleeveless crop top with white ruffles at the bottom and a matching mini skirt. She paired it with metallic silver boots that went up above her knee and black hoop earrings. She also had a black piece of jewelry around one of her upper arms.

A third outfit was a fitted long-sleeved black onesie with a black and white swirly designed bikini top and sparkly silver bikini bottoms over it. She added black open toe heels with the look and white framed sunglasses.

Zendaya’s long hair, which she wore down in all the pics, was curled and fluffed up and her makeup included white eyeshadow that pointed outward above her eyes and a dark pink lipstick.

In addition to the epic photos, Zendaya’s interview with the outlet was truly memorable. She talked about all kinds of subjects, including her future goals and admitted she “doesn’t really have a plan” when it comes to life. “I never really thought, ‘I have to do this by this time and I want to do this by that time.’ I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfill me as an artist, as a person,” she said in the interview, which was given by Colman Domingo.

“So, I keep that loose, because if one day it turns into a completely different career path, then I would allow myself to do that. The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me,” she continued before adding, “That’s why I’m on set so much. When I’m not in it, I’m right there trying to learn. I go around and I ask our crew members, ‘What are you doing today? Can you explain it to me?”

“Because we’ve got some real vets in the game,” she further said. “So, the hope is that I’ll be able to, one day, make the things that I want to see.”

Zendaya’s full interview with Interview magazine can be found in the outlet’s Winter 2021 issue.