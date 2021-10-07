Zendaya Red Carpet Gold Breastplate Dress

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
17

Imagine waking up and thinking, “I’m Zendaya!”

We are gathered here today to celebrate how Zendaya has once again turned out a breathtaking red carpet look.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The event? The Women in Film Honors. The dress? Part of the 2022 Loewe Spring Summer collection. Me? Currently wearing sweats and sitting in bed.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Of course, we have to give a shoutout to Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach.

Obviously, a huge focal point of this dress is the gold breastplate. According to Loewe’s Instagram, the, “distinctive brass plates are handcrafted in France by metal sculptors using unique soldering and hammer techniques.” Neat!


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Women In Film (WIF)

Honestly, who doesn’t love to see this woman just eat up the red carpet?


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Women In Film (WIF)

Plus, pics from inside the event show how the breastplate curves:


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Women In Film (WIF)

This isn’t the first time Zendaya has donned a breastplate on the red carpet — who could forget this Tom Ford look she wore in 2020 to the Critics’ Choice Awards?


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

What a time to be alive.


Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

Given that Cardi B was also recently spotted wearing a gold breastplate, we can only be led to conclude that it is currently gold breastplate SZN.

Anyway, if there’s any French metal sculptors doing handcrafted breastplates for, say, $30 — I’m very interested.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR