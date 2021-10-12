Zendaya Recalls The Backlash She Got From Wearing A Mullet

“I got dragged for my mullet at the time.”
The “Replay” singer got dragged on social media for her hairstyle, and now she’s looking back at that awkward moment in an interview with InStyle.
“You started making things interesting when you did that David Bowie look [at the 2016 Grammys],” InStyle said to Zendaya.
“I know. I got dragged for my mullet at the time,” she replied. “But kids love mullets now. I’m happy about my David Bowie mullet.”
Zendaya also spoke about her relationship with her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, who is rumored to be her boyfriend.
When she was asked about what she appreciates about him as an actor, Zendaya said there are too “many things” to count.
“In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man,” she said. “It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go.”
“To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man,” she continued. “I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo [laughs], he is a perfectionist.”
The Euphoria star also said that Holland is a “fun time” and she enjoys his company.
He’s “very charismatic [and] can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat,” she gushed. “A good chat — I sound so British.”
You can read Zendaya’s full interview with InStyle here.
