Zendaya Recalls The Backlash She Got From Wearing A Mullet

By
Bradly Lamb
-
2

“I got dragged for my mullet at the time.”

Table of Contents

Although Zendaya is one of the most fashionable celebrities around, she kind of missed the mark when she sported a blonde mullet in 2016 at the 58th Grammy Awards.


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

The “Replay” singer got dragged on social media for her hairstyle, and now she’s looking back at that awkward moment in an interview with InStyle.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images for NARAS

“You started making things interesting when you did that David Bowie look [at the 2016 Grammys],” InStyle said to Zendaya.


Larry Busacca / Getty Images for NARAS

“I know. I got dragged for my mullet at the time,” she replied. “But kids love mullets now. I’m happy about my David Bowie mullet.”


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Zendaya also spoke about her relationship with her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, who is rumored to be her boyfriend.


Mediapunch / GC Images / Getty Images

When she was asked about what she appreciates about him as an actor, Zendaya said there are too “many things” to count.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man,” she said. “It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go.”


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

“To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man,” she continued. “I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo [laughs], he is a perfectionist.”


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

The Euphoria star also said that Holland is a “fun time” and she enjoys his company.


Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

He’s “very charismatic [and] can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat,” she gushed. “A good chat — I sound so British.”


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

You can read Zendaya’s full interview with InStyle here.


Jp Yim / Getty Images for Fendi

