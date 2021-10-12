Zendaya Felt Cool In Target Clothes At First Red Carpet

With numerous blockbuster roles, a historic Emmy win, and a producing credit under her metaphorical belt, Zendaya is one of the most celebrated celebrities of the moment. And you’d probably be hard-pressed to find anyone who believes otherwise.
Being the superstar that she is, Zendaya frequently appears at prestigious Hollywood events, like award shows, premieres, galas, and film festivals. On red carpets, we often see her pair thoughtful interview comments with comparably impressive ensembles, which are usually designed by high-fashion labels.
Zendaya’s couture looks might have contributed to her current style icon status, but her confidence has never been tied up in them. Speaking to InStyle for the magazine’s November cover story, the Dune star looked back on her first-ever red carpet appearance as a young teenager, and shared some thoughts on what she wore, and how she felt about it.
The event took place in 2010, when Zendaya was starring in Disney Channel’s Shake It Up alongside Bella Thorne.
Anyway, when she pulled together an OOTD to attend her very first film premiere, Zendaya used clothes from her own personal closet. She’d purchased them from Target.
“When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target,” she recalled to InStyle.
“And I thought I was fly. I felt cool,” Zendaya continued of the outfit. “To this day, I think that’s really all that matters. Then you know you’re doing the right thing.”
