Zendaya Felt Cool In Target Clothes At First Red Carpet

Zendaya’s run in the TV and film industry dates back slightly more than a decade, and the 25-year-old has a lifetime’s worth of achievements to show for it.


Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

With numerous blockbuster roles, a historic Emmy win, and a producing credit under her metaphorical belt, Zendaya is one of the most celebrated celebrities of the moment. And you’d probably be hard-pressed to find anyone who believes otherwise.


Axelle / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Being the superstar that she is, Zendaya frequently appears at prestigious Hollywood events, like award shows, premieres, galas, and film festivals. On red carpets, we often see her pair thoughtful interview comments with comparably impressive ensembles, which are usually designed by high-fashion labels.


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Zendaya’s couture looks might have contributed to her current style icon status, but her confidence has never been tied up in them. Speaking to InStyle for the magazine’s November cover story, the Dune star looked back on her first-ever red carpet appearance as a young teenager, and shared some thoughts on what she wore, and how she felt about it.


Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images, Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

The event took place in 2010, when Zendaya was starring in Disney Channel’s Shake It Up alongside Bella Thorne.


Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images

Here’s Zendaya with Bella at an event in 2012.

Anyway, when she pulled together an OOTD to attend her very first film premiere, Zendaya used clothes from her own personal closet. She’d purchased them from Target.


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage via Getty Images

“When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target,” she recalled to InStyle.


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage via Getty Images

While we’re not 100% sure this is Zendaya’s Target look, it’s the first red carpet photo we could find of her at a movie premiere.

“And I thought I was fly. I felt cool,” Zendaya continued of the outfit. “To this day, I think that’s really all that matters. Then you know you’re doing the right thing.”


Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

As for what she’d tell her younger self? Keep doing what you’re doing,” she added, which, given Zendaya’s present success, sounds like perfect advice.

You can read Zendaya’s full InStyle interview here.

