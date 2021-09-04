Zendaya Dune Premiere Red Carpet Dress

Her looks at the Venice Film Festival have been no different — behold, this Valentino dress:
Also, this Dion Lee Fall/Winter 2021 gown with hip cutouts that, quite frankly, makes me want to stop breathing:
However, it is this ensemble that Zendaya wore to the Dune premiere that I simply cannot stop thinking about:
I mean, come on!!! She looks like she’s carved from marble!
This custom Balmain dress is made from leather. Leather!
As for the necklace, it’s apparently a 93-carat, cabochon-cut Colombian emerald. Who knew carats could go that high!
We are not worthy!!!
I think I need to lie down.
