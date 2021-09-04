Zendaya Dune Premiere Red Carpet Dress

Right, so we all know by now that Zendaya is an absolute red carpet icon.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Her looks at the Venice Film Festival have been no different — behold, this Valentino dress:


Miguel Medina / AFP via Getty Images

Also, this Dion Lee Fall/Winter 2021 gown with hip cutouts that, quite frankly, makes me want to stop breathing:

However, it is this ensemble that Zendaya wore to the Dune premiere that I simply cannot stop thinking about:


John Phillips / Getty Images

I mean, come on!!! She looks like she’s carved from marble!


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

This custom Balmain dress is made from leather. Leather!


Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

According to Balmain’s Instagram, “The bespoke leather gown was crafted using an exact model of the star’s bust.”

As for the necklace, it’s apparently a 93-carat, cabochon-cut Colombian emerald. Who knew carats could go that high!


John Phillips / Getty Images

We are not worthy!!!


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

I think I need to lie down.

