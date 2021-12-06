Zendaya And Tom Holland Red Carpet Debut As A Couple

Name a sweeter duo. I’ll wait.
Now, to anyone thinking, “Hold on, but we’ve seen Zendaya and Tom at events before” — you’re correct. The Spider-Man costars have in fact attended Hollywood premieres and participated in joint interviews in years’ past.
That said, I would like to point out that the photo above was taken around the time of Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s release in 2019, and it remained one of just a handful of professional portraits where both actors were present until yesterday.
On the heels of the pair’s highly quotable chat with television host Graham Norton during a recent episode of his BBC talk show, Zendaya and Tom made their red carpet debut as a couple on Sunday night.
The sweet and notably glamorous milestone took place in perhaps the most appropriate setting, too: at the London premiere of their upcoming movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Although many of us have been speculating about whether or not Zendaya and Tom are more than friends since the Spider-Man franchise’s initial installment was released almost half a decade ago, No Way Home‘s UK premiere was technically the first time they attended a formal event since confirming their relationship status.
Zendaya and Tom acknowledged that they’re dating in an interview with GQ that dropped in mid-November — Tom is the magazine’s latest cover star — when both celebs said they love each other.
They also shared a mutual desire to maintain some degree of privacy while navigating what Zendaya referred to as a “special” and “sacred” personal connection.
In any case, whenever Zendaya and Tom choose to share bits of their relationship with us, we’re happy to receive them. Cheers to the fashionable duo.