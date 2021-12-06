Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Zendaya And Tom Holland Red Carpet Debut As A Couple
Entertainment
Entertainment

Zendaya And Tom Holland Red Carpet Debut As A Couple

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Name a sweeter duo. I’ll wait.

It was an eventful weekend for Zendaya and Tom Holland, whose essentially unprecedented string of shared public appearances marked multiple firsts for their relationship.

Now, to anyone thinking, “Hold on, but we’ve seen Zendaya and Tom at events before” — you’re correct. The Spider-Man costars have in fact attended Hollywood premieres and participated in joint interviews in years’ past.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

That said, I would like to point out that the photo above was taken around the time of Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s release in 2019, and it remained one of just a handful of professional portraits where both actors were present until yesterday.


Karwai Tang / WireImage via Getty Images

On the heels of the pair’s highly quotable chat with television host Graham Norton during a recent episode of his BBC talk show, Zendaya and Tom made their red carpet debut as a couple on Sunday night.


Karwai Tang / WireImage via Getty Images

The sweet and notably glamorous milestone took place in perhaps the most appropriate setting, too: at the London premiere of their upcoming movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage via Getty Images

Although many of us have been speculating about whether or not Zendaya and Tom are more than friends since the Spider-Man franchise’s initial installment was released almost half a decade ago, No Way Home‘s UK premiere was technically the first time they attended a formal event since confirming their relationship status.


Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Zendaya and Tom acknowledged that they’re dating in an interview with GQ that dropped in mid-November — Tom is the magazine’s latest cover star — when both celebs said they love each other.


Karwai Tang / WireImage via Getty Images

They also shared a mutual desire to maintain some degree of privacy while navigating what Zendaya referred to as a “special” and “sacred” personal connection.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage via Getty Images

In any case, whenever Zendaya and Tom choose to share bits of their relationship with us, we’re happy to receive them. Cheers to the fashionable duo.

