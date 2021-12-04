Zendaya And Tom Holland Joke About Height Difference

“It’s so nice to be caught for a change!”
Well, during a recent appearance appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the pair hilariously explained how their height difference impacted on of the stunts in their upcoming movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Zendaya began, “There’s a particular stunt — Spider-Man swings us on top of the bridge, we eventually jump off of [it] and he’s supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her.”
“Because of our height difference…I would land before him, because my feet land before he does,” she added.
Tom then continued, “Zendaya would land — and I’m the superhero, I’m supposed to look cool!”
The end result? Zendaya catching Tom:
Which, of course, the pair gave us a brief recreation of:
Apparently, Tom was actually quite fond of being caught. Zendaya explained, “You’re actually very lovely about it, you’re like, ‘Oh my god, thank you!'”
“It’s so nice to be caught for a change!” Tom emphasized.