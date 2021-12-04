Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Zendaya And Tom Holland Joke About Height Difference - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Zendaya And Tom Holland Joke About Height Difference
Entertainment

Zendaya And Tom Holland Joke About Height Difference

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“It’s so nice to be caught for a change!”

Alrighty, you may know that our fave Spider-Man duo (on-screen and off), Zendaya and Tom Holland, have a bit of a height difference.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Tom is around 5’8″ while Zendaya is around 5’10”, according to an extremely reliable™ Google search I just did. 

Well, during a recent appearance appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the pair hilariously explained how their height difference impacted on of the stunts in their upcoming movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

View this video on YouTube


BBC / Via youtube.com

Zendaya began, “There’s a particular stunt — Spider-Man swings us on top of the bridge, we eventually jump off of [it] and he’s supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her.”


Sony Pictures Releasing / © Marvel Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

“Because of our height difference…I would land before him, because my feet land before he does,” she added.

Tom then continued, “Zendaya would land — and I’m the superhero, I’m supposed to look cool!”

The end result? Zendaya catching Tom:

Which, of course, the pair gave us a brief recreation of:

Apparently, Tom was actually quite fond of being caught. Zendaya explained, “You’re actually very lovely about it, you’re like, ‘Oh my god, thank you!'”


Sony Pictures Releasing / Marvel Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

“It’s so nice to be caught for a change!” Tom emphasized.


David M. Benett / WireImage / Getty Images

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Michigan Shooter’s Fugitive Parents Caught On Manslaughter Charges...

Netflix UK: Every movie leaving this month

Khloe Kardashian’s Friends React To Tristan Thompson’s Baby...

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk’s Relationship Status Revealed...

‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Giudice & Girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi...

Plumber Finds $600K In Envelopes Inside Joel Osteen’s...

Tiffany Haddish’s 42nd Birthday Tribute From Ex Common...

Who Is Performing At The Super Bowl 2022?...

Kourtney Kardashian Snubs Scott Disick From Family Gingerbread...

Lil Baby Shows Up To Support Jayda Cheaves...

Leave a Comment