Zendaya And Tom Holland Acknowledge Their Relationship

Tom also reflected on fame and privacy, and how that has impacted his relationship with Zendaya, during the couple’s recent GQ interview. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he said.



Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic via Getty Images

