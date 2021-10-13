Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Became Besties On Dune Set

Speaking in an exclusive interview with EW, Zendaya talked about how she immediately clicked with Timothée and the rest of the cast. “I didn’t want to leave,” she said, recounting how she was on set for only a week. “Denis had such a warmth, and there was a familial quality to the way it felt when I got there. I felt very welcomed by the crew and cast, everybody was so lovely to me…I became very close with Timothée. We were like, ‘Oh, this is great, we’re gonna be besties, I can tell.'”



