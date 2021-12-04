Zendaya And Law Roach Helped Tom Holland’s Style

For those who don’t know, @LuxuryLaw, aka Law Roach, has been Zendaya’s stylist since she was 13-years-old. Together, the duo have pulled off Zendaya’s most memorable looks, and she shared her CFDA spotlight with him, saying, “Last night was an absolute dream come true, thank you to the CFDA, this moment meant the world to [Law Roach] and I.”