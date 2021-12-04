Zendaya And Law Roach Helped Tom Holland’s Style

Everyone say thank you to Zendaya and Law Roach.
And ever since Zendaya and her Spiderman costar Tom Holland started dating, some fans have noticed that our current Peter Parker has had a bit of a style evolution.
Let’s be honest. Before Zendaya woo’ed him, Tom’s red carpet style was a bit… lackluster.
Help.
At least he spiced things up with a blazer in this one.
But that was the old Tom. The pre-Zendaya era Tom. Now, as someone in a relationship with the youngest person to ever be honored with the CFDA Fashion Icon Award, well, I’ll let the photos speak for themselves:
🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽
What was once speculation about Zendaya’s input on Tom’s sense of style has now been confirmed by a few photo tags on the UK actor’s Instagram, where he largely credits stylist Law Roach for his new attire.
For those who don’t know, @LuxuryLaw, aka Law Roach, has been Zendaya’s stylist since she was 13-years-old. Together, the duo have pulled off Zendaya’s most memorable looks, and she shared her CFDA spotlight with him, saying, “Last night was an absolute dream come true, thank you to the CFDA, this moment meant the world to [Law Roach] and I.”
Now, just as Law played Z’s fairy godmother at the 2019 Met Gala, he’s sharing a little magic with Tom as well – with Zendaya’s encouragement and approval, I’m sure.
Cheers to the impeccably dressed couple and the man who makes it all happen! 🥂