Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Zendaya And Law Roach Helped Tom Holland's Style - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Zendaya And Law Roach Helped Tom Holland’s Style
Entertainment

Zendaya And Law Roach Helped Tom Holland’s Style

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Everyone say thank you to Zendaya and Law Roach.

Table of Contents

When it comes to Zendaya and the red carpet moments we’ve all come to wait for, her icon status is unquestionable. Whether she’s dressed for the Met Gala or simply walking down the street, the 25-year-old always looks amazing.


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

And ever since Zendaya and her Spiderman costar Tom Holland started dating, some fans have noticed that our current Peter Parker has had a bit of a style evolution.

zendaya deserves an award for changing tom’s style like he looks so fine so glad she made him throw out his hair gel


Twitter: @druiganti / Via Twitter: @druiganti

Let’s be honest. Before Zendaya woo’ed him, Tom’s red carpet style was a bit… lackluster.


Ian West – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Help.


Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

At least he spiced things up with a blazer in this one.


Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

But that was the old Tom. The pre-Zendaya era Tom. Now, as someone in a relationship with the youngest person to ever be honored with the CFDA Fashion Icon Award, well, I’ll let the photos speak for themselves:


Marc Piasecki / WireImage

🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽


Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

What was once speculation about Zendaya’s input on Tom’s sense of style has now been confirmed by a few photo tags on the UK actor’s Instagram, where he largely credits stylist Law Roach for his new attire.

For those who don’t know, @LuxuryLaw, aka Law Roach, has been Zendaya’s stylist since she was 13-years-old. Together, the duo have pulled off Zendaya’s most memorable looks, and she shared her CFDA spotlight with him, saying, “Last night was an absolute dream come true, thank you to the CFDA, this moment meant the world to [Law Roach] and I.”


Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage, James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

Now, just as Law played Z’s fairy godmother at the 2019 Met Gala, he’s sharing a little magic with Tom as well – with Zendaya’s encouragement and approval, I’m sure.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Cheers to the impeccably dressed couple and the man who makes it all happen! 🥂


Kevin Winter / Getty Images, Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Doja Cat Rocks Bikini Top For Jingle Ball...

50 Cent Apologizes To Madonna Over Photo Comments...

Julian Morris Comes Out With 18th Anniversary Post

Zendaya Fears Tom Holland Will Choke in Spider-Man...

Cardi B Rocks Mini Crystal Dress For Playboy...

Sam Asghari Twerks While Britney Spears Raps: Video...

17 Wild Stories About People Not Recognizing A...

Maralee Nichols & Tristan Thompson’s Alleged 1st Baby...

Michigan Shooter’s Fugitive Parents Caught On Manslaughter Charges...

Zendaya And Tom Holland Joke About Height Difference

Leave a Comment