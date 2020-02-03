Zendaya and Jacob Elordi prove they are more than just best friends

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
More than friends?
Rumored couple Zendaya Y Jacob Elordi I've been denying about your possible romance for some time now. The couple has flatly denied any speculation of being together, but the new photos of the two show that they look quite comfortable together. The two were seen spending time together in the big apple when paps took a picture of Jacob kissing sweetly the Euphoria star in the head
At the end of January, Zendaya gave Jacob the honor of Rising Star at the American Arts Association Arts Awards in New York and called him his "best friend." Jacob has also crushed the rumors of an affair, most recently in an interview with GQ where he called the star one of his closest friends.
"It's too dumb to work," he told the magazine at that time. "She is an amazing artist and a very caring person for all of us. But we are all very close. There is not a weak link in that program. We have spent so much time together and everyone is great to work with them."
He also told the publication at that time, "she is like a sister to me." The two work together in the hit HBO series Euphoria, but unleashed rumors of romance in August 2019 after photos of them on vacation together in Greece appeared on the internet.
While the photos together around the world have continued to surprise, the two have remained faithful to say they are just friends. Jacob even talked more about his bond on the set in an interview with The Hollywood reporter. "We were like a very close family," he shared. "We spent many hours on the set."
Both Zendaya and Jacob have been very quiet in the past about their dating history, but one thing is for sure, they would definitely be a beautiful couple!
