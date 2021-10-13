ZB CEO Bullish About Bitcoin Price to Reach 4x in the Future By CoinQuora

© Reuters. ZB CEO Bullish About Bitcoin Price to Reach 4x in the Future



ZB CEO predicts to reach 3X to 4X in the future.

Bitcoin continues to dominate the crypto world.

At the time of writing, the Trescon World Blockchain Summit in Dubai continues to go live with its discussion about blockchain and cryptocurrency. Furthermore, the conference is composed of an amazing lineup of different speakers from the crypto community. The CEO of ZB, OMAR C, is one of the speakers in this Trescon WBS event.

The CEO discusses many things about the crypto space. However, there is one topic that OMAR C talks about that catches the audience’s attention in the event. It is when he spoke about the future of BTC and its possibility to hit 3X to 4X price in the future.

Aside from the CEO of ZB, there are also other people in the crypto community that believe in the power of Bitcoin. The crypto analyst and enthusiast Lark Davis is one of them. As per Lark, he believes that Bitcoin can be the future of the banking system.

More people in El Salvador have a #bitcoin wallet than a bank account. This is the future. Other countries are watching. — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) October 11, 2021

In a tweet posted by Lark, he stated that the people in El Salvador hold more Bitcoin wallets than bank accounts. Through this, we can say that Bitcoin truly solves the problem of unbanked people in the world. Today, Bitcoin trades at a high price of over $55k per crypto and remains the number one digital asset in the crypto world.

