Zaytoven Explains Why He Gave Ownership Of ‘So Icy’ To Gucci Mane Instead Of Jeezy: “Nobody Can Come In And Have Me Betray Gucci” (Video)

If you’re a lover of trap music, you are more than aware of the classic track ‘So Icy‘ with Gucci Mane and Jeezy. Dropping in 2005, the song had us in a chokehold, and to be honest, it seemingly appears that it still does.

As you know, Gucci and Jeezy had a breakdown in their friendship shortly after the classic hit debuted.

In the latest interview with VLAD TV, trap producer Zaytoven spoke about working with Gucci Mane and Jeezy. Sharing that even though Jeezy was a bigger mainstream artist and the rapper wanted to buy the song, he gave the song to Gucci because of their friendship.

“Well you gotta think. Gucci, this is my guy. The is the guy that comes to my house at 7:30 in the morning everyday,” Zaytoven expressed. He continued, “We working on music with each other everyday. We go to the club everyday. We go club with our clothes, you know, from the flea market sprayed up with the name of the song that we[‘re] performing that night.” Zaytoven adding, “So, there’s nobody who can come in and have me betray Gucci.”

As you know, the two rappers performed in a Verzuz Battle together in 2020. There was a bit of tension throughout the night but the two kept the party going. About 5 million people reportedly watched the battle.

You may recall that a group of gunmen reportedly attacked Gucci back in 2005. When Gucci—along with a few others—returned fire, Pookie Loc, Jeezy’s friend, was fatally shot. Though Gucci was charged, he was later acquitted.

