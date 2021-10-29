Zayn Malik’s Sister Warns Hadid Family Of ‘Karma’ Amid New Claims – Hollywood Life

One of Zayn Malik’s sisters has seemingly warned Gigi and Yolanda Hadid about ‘karma’ after her brother was charged with harassing the mother-daughter duo.

Zayn Malik‘s younger sister Waliyha Malik has seemingly thrown shade at Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda following allegations her brother “shoved” the Dutch supermodel. The 23-year-old was quick to publicly throw her support behind the former One Direction crooner when she took to her Instagram Story with a statement followed by a series of cryptic messages.

You deserve all the love and respect in the world I love you with all my being https://t.co/qMYhlDSmXz — Waliyha Malik 💍 (@WaIiyhaAzad) October 28, 2021

“@Zayn you are so loved by all of us [white heart emoji],” she wrote over a quote about the importance of family. She then posted a series of family photos from happier times, before including a quote about karma. It read, “Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can’t get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are. What goes around comes around. That’s how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve.”

The “Pillowtalk” singer, 28, vehemently denied the 57-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills allegations that she “struck” him however HollywoodLife has learned that Zayn was in fact charged with harassment. It followed an incident at his Pennsylvania home on September 29 in which Zayn allegedly called Yolanda a “f***ing Dutch slut,” and demanded that she “stay away from [my] f***ing daughter.”

The police report also alleged he referred to his and Gigi’s one-year-old daughter Kai as “the f***ing sperm that came out of [my] f***ing c***.” He then allegedly “shoved her [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain.” He was also charged with harassing Gigi, after he allegedly yelled, “strap on some f***ing balls and defend your partner against your f***ing mother in my house.” Sources told TMZ that the supermodel was in Paris at the time, and he said this to her over the phone.

A family security guard was on the scene, and the docs allege Zayn tried to start a fight with him. “Get the f*** out of my f***ing house copper,” he reportedly said. Zayn is now on 90 days probation for each of the four counts. Although this totals 360 days, if he completes an anger management class and a domestic violence program, the judge could terminate probation after six months. He also must have no contact with Yolanda or the security guard.

Meanwhile, Gigi broke her silence via a statement from her rep. “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” the model’s rep said in a statement on October 28.