Zayn Malik Returns To Instagram For 1st Time Since Yolanda Hadid Drama – Hollywood Life

Zayn Malik promoted his sunglasses collaboration with Arnette on his IG page, which marked his first post on the platform since news broke of his altercation with Yolanda Hadid.

Zayn Malik is back on Instagram. The singer, 28, shared his first post on the social media platform on Thursday (Nov. 11), after being completely silent on IG since October 24, which was just four days before news broke that he got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid‘s mother, Yolanda. Zayn’s latest post featured an image of the star to promote his new sunglasses collaboration with fashion brand Arnette. Zayn wore one of the trendy sunglasses in the snapshot, while dressed in a black sweater. He captioned the image, which can be seen HERE, “DROPHEAD. @arnette#zaynxarnette #ad.”

Zayn has kept a very low profile over the past few weeks. He is currently facing four counts of harassment that stem from his altercation with Yolanda, which took place on September 29 at his Pennsylvania home he shares with Gigi, 26. The “Pillowtalk” crooner allegedly yelled at and shoved Yolanda, who arrived at the residence to see Zayn and Gigi’s 1-year-old daughter Khai. Gigi was reportedly at Paris Fashion Week at the time, but Zayn apparently yelled at her, as well, over the phone. Yolanda, 57, later accused Zayn of “striking” her, though the former One Direction bandmate has denied this. He did, however, plead no contest to the harassment charges. Zayn must also reportedly complete 90 days of probation for each count, as well as take anger management classes and participate in a domestic violence program.

Zayn’s alleged fight with Yolanda also reportedly led to his split from Gigi. The stars had been romantically linked since 2015, and they welcomed their daughter in Sept. 2020. Although Zayn and Gigi have gotten back together before, a source close to the Hadid family told HollywoodLife in October that the A-list relationship is over for good. “She’s completely done and there’s no chance,” our insider said. “She’s devastated, but she knows it’s what needs to be done. She never thought she’d be done with Zayn forever, but she absolutely is.”

A different source told HL that Gigi’s loved ones have “been very supportive and stood by her” amidst her split from Zayn. The insider maintained that the model is “100% done” with the British singer, adding that the Hadids are “relieved” about the breakup.