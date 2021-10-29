It looks like there is a new development in the situation with Zayn Malik, Yolanda Hadid, and Gigi Hadid. As previously reported Zayna was accused of shoving Yolanda to which he’s denied. However, Zayn acknowledged that there was some kind of dispute between him and Yolanda that was a “private matter,” but it has now led to some charges.

According to TMZ, Zayn was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment and court officials say he pled to no contest. In documents obtained by the site, it states that last month while at his and Gigi’s Pennsylvania home, an argument erupted.

It’s alleged that he called Yolanda out of her name, and ordered her to stay away from his daughter, which is her granddaughter. It’s then alleged that he “shoved her [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain.” However, Zayn has denied that there was any actual physical contact in the situation.

When it comes to Gigi, documents reportedly state that he screamed “strap on some f***ing balls and defend your partner against your f***ing mother in my house.” A source reportedly told the site that he said that to Gigi over the phone while she was in Paris.

Zayn also reportedly tried to fight a security guard that was present at the moment.

On Wednesday, Zayn pled to no contest and was fined. He has a total of 360 days of probation and must attend a domestic violence program and complete an anger management course. He has also been ordered to have no contact with Yolanda or the security guard.

His probation could be terminated after six months if he’s to follow through with all of the conditions.

On Thursday, Zayn released a statement about the matter once things became public and said:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest To Harassing Yolanda & Gigi Hadid (Update) appeared first on The Shade Room.