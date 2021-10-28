Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid’s Relationship Timeline: Photos – Hollywood Life

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have fallen in love and started a family right before fans’ eyes. Now, we’re taking a look back at their romance from the very beginning.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have somehow managed to have a longtime, flourishing relationship despite so much scrutiny. The couple has weathered breakups and rumors, early pregnancy reports, and, more recently family drama with her mother Yolanda Hadid. Look back at the couple’s lengthy romantic history, including their breakups and makeups.

Dating Rumors Swirl

Zayn and Gigi’s romance all started when rumors began to swirl in November 2015 shortly after the model broke things off with Joe Jonas. They were first seen leaving in a car together after Justin Bieber‘s American Music Awards after party and their smiles to each other hinted at a developing relationship. A few days later, Zayn sparked even more rumors when he posted a photo of himself wearing what looked like Gigi’s glasses on his Instagram. By the end of the month, they pretty much confirmed their new romance when they were seen adorably holding hands while leaving The Nice Guy restaurant in L.A.

Going Steady

The couple seemed absolutely smitten with each other throughout late 2015 and 2016. Between social media posts and sightings out and about, the two kept their relationship fairly low-key, but were never shy about showing fans how much they adored one another. One of their most memorable outings was at the May 2016 Met Gala. The pair shared a few tender moments on the arrival carpet, and looked so in love.

Wading Through Breakup Rumors

Despite proving time and again how much they adored one another, Zayn and Gigi still had to wade through their share of breakup rumors. Fortunately, the couple continued to share sweet social media posts from trips together, Halloween, and more. 2017 was a memorable year for the couple, who proved that they were going strong and absolutely silenced haters.

The Breakup

Despite what appeared to be a flourishing romance, Zayn and Gigi were unable to maintain their relationship. In March 2018, Zayn took to Twitter to let his fans know that the couple had called it quits. “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” Zayn’s post on Twitter read. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this new could have come from us first. We love you all.”

Together Again

Rumors circulated that, despite their spring 2018 breakup, the two were seemingly back together by the fall of that year. The two appeared to post images of one another on social media, but never really confirmed their romance. In fact, in June of that year, Gigi shared a PDA photo of the couple on her Instagram Stories without addressing the status of their relationship.

More Breakup Rumors & Rekindling

Although all signs pointed to Gigi and Zayn being back together, the relationship was still called into question in January 2019. This time around, fans really thought that the couple was done for good. But as months went by, there were still signs that Zayn was still in love with Gigi. By this point, Gigi was beginning a relationship with Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron. But after Tyler and Gigi officially called it quits, the door opened once again for Gigi and Zayn to reconnect.

By the autumn and winter of 2019, it looked like Gigi and Zayn were back together…again. The couple never outrightly confirmed their romance. By January 2020, there were more signs that the two were dating once again when they were spotted around New York City and even seen wrapping their arms around one another. On Valentine’s Day 2020, Gigi finally confirmed that the two were indeed back on. With the two going steady, the couple’s biggest announcement was yet to come.

Gigi Announces She’s Pregnant

After reports and fan speculation circulated following Gigi’s 25th birthday that the young model was expecting her first child, she finally confirmed the news! “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support,” Gigi shared during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

From that moment on, Gigi and Zayn essentially hid themselves from photographers. The couple rarely posted on social media, and it wasn’t until after Gigi gave birth that she shared images from different points in her pregnancy. Although, there were a few snapshots that fans simply fawned over, including one with her younger sister Bella Hadid. At this point, the couple also moved into an apartment in New York City, their first family home!

Gigi & Zayn’s Baby Is Born

Near the end of September, Gigi and Zayn officially embarked on a brand new chapter! The couple welcomed their precious baby girl and they were absolutely ecstatic to share the news with their legions of fans and supporters. Of course, the couple disclosed that they had actually welcomed their daughter just about a week before their announcement, and enjoyed some privacy before sharing the news. Since then, the newly-minted parents have made a concerted effort to maintain their daughter’s privacy and not expose her to the world.

Going Strong Into 2021

If welcoming their daughter in the fall of 2020 opened up a new chapter for the two, then 2021 was an official fresh start for the longtime couple. Zayn and Gigi quietly celebrated the singer’s birthday in January, and have shown no signs of calling it quits anytime soon. Fans are so happy to see Gigi and Zayn going strong, and we cannot wait to see their romance continue to flourish!

Zayn Denies ‘Striking’ Gigi’s Mother Yolanda

On Oct. 28, it was reported that Zayn allegedly ‘struck’ Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, per TMZ. The singer, however, released a statement denying the claim.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he said in a statement to the news outlet.

He also issued a statement on social media. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart,” the former One Direction singer penned. “In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press,” he added. “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”