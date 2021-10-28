Zayn Malik Denied Claims That He Struck Yolanda Hadid

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid.”
“A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” he continued.
“This was and still should be a private matter, but it seems for now there is divisiveness, and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family enviornment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”
“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and, more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” he concluded.
Just after he tweeted this, TMZ published an article alleging that Yolanda Hadid — the mother of Zayn’s girlfriend, Gigi — claims Zayn struck her.
After the story began trending, Zayn provided TMZ a statement.
“For the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details, and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”
After Zayn shared his statement, Gigi’s rep provided one to E! News. “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”
We’ll update you if there’s any new information.
