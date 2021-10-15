Zara owner to charge for paper bags in Spanish stores in push for reuse

Article content

MADRID — The owner of the fashion brand Zara, Inditex, will start charging 10 euro cents ($0.12) for paper bags from next week at all of its shops in Spain as part of a push for sustainability and packaging reuse, the company said on Friday.

The world’s biggest fashion retailer will roll out the measure in more than 1,400 shops in its home country, which account for 14% of the company’s sales, and will evaluate extending it to other markets in the future.

The bags will be charged in shops across all its brands, including Zara and Massimo Dutti.