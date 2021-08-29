Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

LUSAKA — Zambia’s Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Sunday it was critical to agree a lending program with the IMF because it would give creditors confidence and the government cheaper and longer financing.

Musokotwane, appointed on Friday by recently elected President Hakainde Hichilema, told public broadcaster ZNBC he was confident Zambia would get an IMF program before the end of the year and thereafter restructure its debt.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Andrew Heavens)