Zambian president names new mines minister

Article content

LUSAKA — Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema on Tuesday announced the appointment of lawmaker Paul Chanda Kabuswe as the country’s new minister of mines and minerals.

Kabuswe was expected to be sworn in on Wednesday, the president’s office said in a press statement.

Hichilema also designated Francis Chipimo to act as central bank governor following the resignation of the current governor, Christopher Mvunga, the statement said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula Writing by Helen Reid Editing by Alexander Winning)